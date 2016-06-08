President Obama congratulates Hillary Clinton

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ President Obama called Hillary Clinton Tuesday night to congratulate her on "securing the delegates necessary to clinch the Democratic nomination," according to a White House statement emailed to reporters, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The president has remained neutral in the primaries, but with voting wrapping up and Clinton emerging triumphant, there have been a flurry of reports that an official endorsement of Clinton from Obama will likely come soon, whether or not Sanders decides to drop out of the race. And Obama's acknowledgment that Clinton in the winner is likely a prelude to just such an endorsement.

Obama also called Bernie Sanders to thank him "for energizing millions of Americans with his commitment to issues like fighting economic inequality and special interests' influence on our politics," according to the statement.