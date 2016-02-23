Prague refused to become sister city of Beijing

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prague refused to become a sister city of Beijing.
Report informs citing the TASS, the city council of the Czech capital has rejected the relevant agreement proposed by China, which contained a commitment to recognize the "unity of China and its policy."
The authorities of the Czech capital have rejected the wording of the document that "Prague recognizes the one-China policy, as well as recognizes Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory."
Draft agreement provided development of friendly relations between the two capitals over the next five years.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
Share in Facebook