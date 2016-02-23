 Top
    Prague refused to become sister city of Beijing

    Development of twinning was provided a draft agreement between the two capitals over the next five years

    Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Prague refused to become a sister city of Beijing.

    Report informs citing the TASS, the city council of the Czech capital has rejected the relevant agreement proposed by China, which contained a commitment to recognize the "unity of China and its policy."

    The authorities of the Czech capital have rejected the wording of the document that "Prague recognizes the one-China policy, as well as recognizes Taiwan as an inseparable part of Chinese territory."

    Draft agreement provided development of friendly relations between the two capitals over the next five years.

