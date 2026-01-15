Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Portugal closes its embassy in Iran over 'tension'

    Portugal on Thursday announced a "temporary" closure of its embassy in Tehran, citing a "context of tension", and advised its nationals not to travel to Iran, Report informs via the Associated Press

    Portugal's foreign ministry said in a statement that eight Portuguese citizens had already left Iran, and others were preparing to do the same.

    Another 10 Portuguese passport holders, including seven dual nationals, had decided to remain in the country, the ministry said.

    The embassy closure was decided Wednesday, a day after the government summoned Iran's ambassador to lodge its protest against the violent repression of demonstrations against the regime, and to urge Tehran to respect the rights of Iranian citizens.

    In a separate statement, posted on X, Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel said that Portugal was ready to join any concerted tightening of sanctions against Iran by the European Union.

