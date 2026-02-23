Polish Sejm speaker arrives in Kyiv for maiden visit
- 23 February, 2026
- 12:34
Marshall of the Polish Sejm Włodzimierz Czarzasty has arrived in Kyiv for his first official visit, Chairman of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said Monday, Report informs.
"Glad to welcome the Marshal of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland, Włodzimierz Czarzasty, to Kyiv. This is his first visit to the capital of Ukraine - a symbolic step in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish dialogue. Ahead are meetings and substantive discussions," Stefanchuk wrote on X.
