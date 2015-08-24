Polish President: Military bases should be stationed in eastern flank of NATO

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ During his visit to Estonia, Polish President Andrzej Duda believes that it is important to station NATO's bases in Eastern Europe.

"The allied forces should be present at NATO's actual frontiers. That's my offer, and our partners should consider it. It would not only be rightful from the historical point of view but also fair " the President of Poland said.

Report informs referring to "Interfax" agency, the Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves supported Duda's proposal.