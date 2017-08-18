Police arrest fourth person over Catalonia attacks

© Boston Herald

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ A fourth person was arrested on Friday in connection with the attacks in northeastern Spain, Report informs citing the Reuters.

As also reported by Catalan emergency services on Twitter, death toll in the attacks in Catalonia rose to 14 people. According to medical services, a woman hospitalized after Cambrils attack, died of the injuries.

The number of wounded as a result of the terrorist attack in Barcelona increased to 130 people, Catalan government Minister of Health Antoni Comin said in an interview with the radio station Catalunya Ràdio.

According to him, 16 people are in critical condition.