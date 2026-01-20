Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    President Ilham Aliyev meets with PM of Kurdistan Region of Iraq in Davos

    On January 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in Davos, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    Masrour Barzani passed on the greetings of Nechirvan Barzani, Head of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, to President Ilham Aliyev.

    Expressing gratitude for the greetings, the head of state asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Nechirvan Barzani.

    During the conversation, they fondly recalled Masrour Barzani"s visits to Azerbaijan and his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev.

    They exchanged views on the prospects for economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian ties, and discussed matters of mutual interest.

    İlham Əliyev Davosda İraq Kürdüstan Regionunun Baş naziri ilə görüşüb
    Президент Ильхам Алиев встретился в Давосе с премьер-министром региона Иракский Курдистан

