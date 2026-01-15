Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Other countries
    • 15 January, 2026
    • 12:08
    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Polish authorities have decided to stop recognizing non-biometric (five-year) passports issued by the Russian Federation, effective April 1, 2026, reads a statement by the Consular Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

    The department notes that, from that date on, entry into Poland and stay in the country using such documents will be considered illegal. To legally cross the border and stay in Poland, Russian citizens should have a biometric passport valid for ten years.

    Authorities recommend that holders of non-biometric passports obtain biometric documents in advance to avoid potential travel problems, including entry denials and immigration violations.

    Russia Poland Foreign Ministry
    Польша с апреля перестанет признавать 5-летние загранпаспорта РФ

    Latest News

    12:21

    Armenia ready to ensure unhindered link between Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, Pashinyan says

    Region
    12:13

    IRU head: TIR is well-suited for trans-regional corridors like Middle Corridor

    Infrastructure
    12:08

    Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

    Other countries
    12:04

    Metro use in Baku prevented 430,000 tons of CO₂ emissions in 2025

    Infrastructure
    11:57

    Trump said to want an attack on Iran 'to be definitive' and not trigger sustained war

    Other countries
    11:25

    Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%

    Finance
    11:19
    Photo

    First ASAN Service center launched in Pakistan

    Social security
    11:03

    IMF chief Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023

    Other countries
    10:51

    Microsoft in record deal for soil carbon credits as data centres surge

    Other countries
    All News Feed