Poland to stop recognizing 5-year Russian passports starting in April

Polish authorities have decided to stop recognizing non-biometric (five-year) passports issued by the Russian Federation, effective April 1, 2026, reads a statement by the Consular Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Report informs.

The department notes that, from that date on, entry into Poland and stay in the country using such documents will be considered illegal. To legally cross the border and stay in Poland, Russian citizens should have a biometric passport valid for ten years.

Authorities recommend that holders of non-biometric passports obtain biometric documents in advance to avoid potential travel problems, including entry denials and immigration violations.