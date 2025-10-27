Poland reveals condition for Zelenskyy–Nawrocki meeting

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Polish leader Karol Nawrocki, he should come to Warsaw himself, said Marcin Przydacz, head of the International Policy Department in the Polish Presidential Office, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

"If President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Karol Nawrocki, nothing stops him from getting on a train and coming to Warsaw for the meeting," Przydacz said, commenting on the possibility of the Polish President visiting Kyiv.

When asked whether Nawrocki, given Zelenskyy's greater political experience, should be the first to visit Ukraine, Przydacz replied: "There are no such rules in diplomacy. I mean, it's a common practice, but not always."

He cited as an example the visits by the leaders of the Baltic states - Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Denmark - who came to Poland after Nawrocki took office.

Responding to a question about whether Nawrocki might still visit Kyiv first, the Polish presidential representative said, "I don't know, we'll see how Polish-Ukrainian dialogue develops. It will also depend on the specifics of what happens in the historical and economic dialogue."

According to Przydacz, the Polish President believes any visit should be "the culmination of a process, not its beginning."

He also confirmed that official invitations had already been exchanged by both sides.

Since Karol Nawrocki took office in August 2025, the presidents of Poland and Ukraine have not yet met in person, limiting their contact to phone calls.

On August 6, Nawrocki was sworn in as Poland's new President, succeeding Andrzej Duda.

A few days earlier, on July 31, Zelenskyy held his first conversation with Nawrocki. The two leaders discussed key upcoming events and agreed to exchange visits.

On September 25, Nawrocki announced plans to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

He also mentioned that he had already spoken briefly with Zelenskyy during the UN General Assembly, describing it as a short exchange of courtesies in which both leaders acknowledged the challenges facing their nations.