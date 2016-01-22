Pentagon plans major combat operations in Syria and Iraq

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Pentagon plans major combat operations in northern Syria and Iraq. Report informs citing the Reuters, US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter said to CNBC.

Earlier, US President Barack Obama said that the US is not going to get involved in new large-scale war in Syria and Iraq.Thus, during the address to the nation on December 7, Obama said that this will lead to the deaths of thousands of troops and desiccation of resources.