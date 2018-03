Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Pakistani plane with 47 people on board crashed after going missing from radars.

Report informs citing TASS, the plane on its way from Chitral, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to Islamabad.

Earlier it was reported that a Pakistan International Airlines flight PK661 with 42 passengers and 5 crew members on board went missing en route from Chitral to Islamabad.