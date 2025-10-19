Pakistan launches first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1

Pakistan has launched its first Hyperspectral Satellite HS-1 from China's Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre (JSLC), with live scenes of the mission broadcast from Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission's (Suparco) Karachi complex, the space agency said, Report informs via Geo TV.

Preparations for the launch were completed in the presence of Pakistani scientists and engineers.

A Suparco spokesperson said the hyperspectral satellite has successfully entered its orbit. It may take up to two months to complete the satellite's in-orbit testing; after two months, HS-1 will become fully operational, the spokesperson added.

According to the spokesperson, HS-1 will conduct detailed analysis of land, vegetation, water and urban areas. The advanced satellite is capable of capturing precise images across hundreds of spectral bands and is expected to revolutionise agricultural planning and environmental monitoring.

It will assist in monitoring deforestation, pollution and glacier melting, and help identify geological risks in CPEC projects, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson described the mission as a major milestone in Pakistan's National Space Policy and Vision 2047.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the successful launch of HS-1 from the Chinese Satellite Launch Centre is a major milestone and highlights long-standing Pakistan–China collaboration in the peaceful exploration of space.

MoFA noted that HS-1 carries advanced hyperspectral imaging capable of capturing data across hundreds of narrow spectral bands. It will also contribute to development initiatives, including CPEC, by identifying geo-hazard risks and supporting sustainable infrastructure development, the statement added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar commended the scientists and technical teams from Pakistan and China working on HS-1 for their commitment, professional excellence and exemplary cooperation, MoFA said.

This is Pakistan's third satellite launched into space this year, according to Suparco. The spokesperson said the earlier EO-1 and KS-1 missions were successfully launched and are fully operational in orbit.