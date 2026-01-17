Pakistan condemns profiling of Mosques in Jammu and Kashmir by India

Pakistan condemns the reported India's profiling of mosques and mosque management committees in Jammu and Kashmir, according to statement by Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, Report informs.

"This blatant intrusion into religious affairs constitutes a grave violation of the fundamental right to freedom of religion and belief, and reflects yet another coercive attempt to intimidate and marginalise the Muslim population of the occupied territory. The forcible collection of personal details, photographs and sectarian affiliations of religious functionaries amounts to systematic harassment, aimed at instilling fear among worshippers and obstructing the free exercise of their faith," reads the statement.

According to the MFA, "these actions form part of a broader pattern of institutionalised Islamophobia driven by the Hindutva ideology of the occupying Indian government."

"The selective targeting of mosques and Muslim clergy lays bare the discriminatory and communal character of these policies. The people of Jammu and Kashmir possess an inalienable right to practise their religion without fear, coercion or discrimination. Pakistan will continue to stand in solidarity with them and will persist in raising its voice against all forms of religious persecution and intolerance targeting Kashmiris," the Foreign Ministry stressed.