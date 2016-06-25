Over 60,000 people in Japan were recommended to evacuate due to landslides

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 64,000 people in the Japanese prefecture of Kumamoto received advice to evacuate because of the threat of landslides, Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti.

In the prefecture, where, in April have occurred a series of strong earthquakes of magnitude 7 and 6 points and the soil was shaken by tremors, from mid-June hit by prolonged heavy rainfall.

On Monday due to landslides caused by downpours, six people died in Kumamoto. Forecasters acknowledged the record level of precipitation here on Monday and Tuesday - up to 150 millimeters per hour. Such showers intensity here can be observed only once every few years.

On the island of Kyushu, Kumamoto, in some areas has dropped precipitation from 400 to 700 millimeters. The level of rivers raised, risk of landslides increased.

Intense rains also occurred in the north of Japan, Hokkaido. Meteorologists urge caution in connection with the growing threat of flooding and landslides.