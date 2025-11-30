Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Brazzaville

    Other countries
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 10:37
    Ousted Guinea-Bissau President Embalo arrives in Brazzaville

    Guinea-Bissau's ousted President Umaro Sissoco Embalo arrived in the Republic of Congo's capital Brazzaville on Saturday, days after the military seized power, a source close to him told Reuters.

    Soldiers toppled Embalo's government on Wednesday before the results of weekend presidential and legislative elections could be announced, continuing a pattern of political instability in the small Portuguese-speaking state.

    Embalo had initially left Bissau for neighbouring Senegal on a special flight, as military officers installed Major-General Horta Inta-a as transitional president on Thursday.

    The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Embalo was in Brazzaville without giving further details. AFP had reported the news earlier, citing Congolese government sources.

    KİV: Qvineya-Bisaunun sabiq prezidenti Konqonun paytaxtına köçüb
    СМИ: Экс-президент Гвинеи-Бисау переехал в столицу Конго

