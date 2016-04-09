Online petition says, Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star should be removed

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star to be removed in the wake of it being repeatedly vandalized since the beginning of his presidential campaign, Report informs citing the Russian media.

The Care2 petition, started by Kelsey Bourgeois, argues that the billionaire business mogul and former host of NBC’s “The Apprentice” doesn’t deserve to have a star on the Walk of Fame, calling the honor to him “an insult in and of itself.”

Borgeois pointed out that Trump’s star has been defaced numerous times since he announced his candidacy in June.

In the past several months, humans have peed on it, pet owners have let their dogs defecate on it, and passersby have spit on it, according to the petition.

A mute symbol and a large swastika have also been spray-painted over the star, Borgeois wrote.

“The presidential candidate and former reality TV star has been spawning hateful, sexist and racist rhetoric since the beginning of his campaign,” the petition states. “Trump’s despicable messaging represents all the worst parts of our national conversation, which explains the public’s disdain for this historical monument to him.”

The petition is asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the GOP frontrunner’s star and for the Hollywood Historic Trust to stop cleaning it up.

By late Friday afternoon, it had nearly reached its stated goal of 17,000 signatures.