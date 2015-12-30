One of presidential candidates exited the race

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Former New York Gov. George Pataki has exited the race to be the Republican presidential candidate. Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency.

In a message to GOP voters that aired on NBC News affiliates in New Hampshire, Iowa and South Carolina - all early primary states - Pataki said that "tonight is the end of my journey for the White House, as I suspend my campaign for president," adding that he believed the party could still elect the right person.

"Someone who will bring us together and who understands that politicians, including the president, must be the people's servant and not their master," he said.

Earlier, Ben Gamache, a New Hampshire realtor who was on Pataki's steering committee in the state, had told NBC News that he received a call from the former governor, who told him he planned to end his campaign.

Another member of Pataki's steering committee, Bruce Breton, also told NBC News that he spoke with Pataki by phone about his decision to end his presidential bid.