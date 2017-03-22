One of most dangerous mafia bosses detained in Italy

Baku. 22 March. REPORT.AZ/ Special teams of Italian carabiniere last night arrested mafia boss Santo Vottari, who was included in the list of most dangerous fugitives in Europe, in Calabria, Southern Italy, Report informs referring to RIA Novosti.

Santo Vottari was found in secret bunker in his home town Benestare during special operation of Italian law enforcement forces. According to officials, he heads one of most aggressive groups of influential Calabrian criminal organization – Ndràngheta.

The gangster is linked to number of terrible crimes, including so called “Duisburg massacre” in 2007 killing 6 people in the German city. Vottari was sentenced by Italian court to 30 years in jail and was included in international wanted list. He was also included in the list of most dangerous criminals of Europole.