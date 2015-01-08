OIC Secretary General condemned terrorist attack to Charlie Hebdo's office

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Iyad Ameen Madani, sent a condolence letter to the Foreign Minister of France H E Mr. Laurent Fabius in connection with the terrorist attack against the office of Charlie Hebdo Magazine in Paris on 7 January. Report informs referring to the press service of the OIC in his letter, the Secretary-General expressed his solidarity with the Government and People of France in their moment of national grief; and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

He reiterated OIC’s unwavering and principled position which condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, reaffirming the need to consolidate regional and international efforts to combat and root out this phenomenon of terrorizing innocent people, threatening social fabrics and creating a gulf between cultures and religions, informed the press service of the OIC.