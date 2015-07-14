Obama: If Iran violates agreement, sanctions to be returned

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ "In case of violation of agreements, the sanctions against Iran will be returned."

Report informs, US President Barack Obama stated in a special message on the agreement reached by Iran and the "six" on Iran's nuclear program.

The President noted that the Congress is ready to provide a full report on an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

"All of Iran's pathways to a nuclear weapon will be cut off," Obama said, stressing that "Iranian nuclear deal "is not built on trust, it is built on verification."