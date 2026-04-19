NYT: Iran still able to access around 70% of its pre-war missile stocks, 60% of launchers

US intelligence assessments have suggested that Iran likely still has access to around 70 percent of its pre-war ballistic missile stockpiles, and around 60 percent of its missile launchers, The New York Times noted, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

It also still retains around 40% of its drone arsenal, the update says, citing US intelligence and military officials.

According to the Times, when a two-week ceasefire came into effect between Iran and the US on April 8, Tehran had access to around half of its ballistic missile launchers.

Since then, the report says it has managed to dig out another 100 launchers from under the ground, bringing the total of operational missile launchers to around 60% of the pre-war total.

Along with the launchers, the update says Iran is also working to dig out any missile stocks that became buried under the rubble of the US and Israeli strikes.

Once complete, the US intelligence officials believe Tehran will have missile stockpiles amounting to around 70% of its pre-war stockpiles.