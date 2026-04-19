Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    NYT: Iran still able to access around 70% of its pre-war missile stocks, 60% of launchers

    Other countries
    • 19 April, 2026
    • 16:48
    NYT: Iran still able to access around 70% of its pre-war missile stocks, 60% of launchers

    US intelligence assessments have suggested that Iran likely still has access to around 70 percent of its pre-war ballistic missile stockpiles, and around 60 percent of its missile launchers, The New York Times noted, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    It also still retains around 40% of its drone arsenal, the update says, citing US intelligence and military officials.

    According to the Times, when a two-week ceasefire came into effect between Iran and the US on April 8, Tehran had access to around half of its ballistic missile launchers.

    Since then, the report says it has managed to dig out another 100 launchers from under the ground, bringing the total of operational missile launchers to around 60% of the pre-war total.

    Along with the launchers, the update says Iran is also working to dig out any missile stocks that became buried under the rubble of the US and Israeli strikes.

    Once complete, the US intelligence officials believe Tehran will have missile stockpiles amounting to around 70% of its pre-war stockpiles.

    Iran Missile stocks Escalation in Middle East
    NYT: Tehran müharibədən əvvəlki raket arsenalının 70 %-ə qədərini bərpa edə bilər
    NYT: Тегеран может вернуть до 70% довоенного арсенала ракет

    Latest News

    20:55

    Yuriy Husyev thanks Azerbaijan for its support in demining

    Foreign policy
    20:37

    Trump says Iran truce extension unlikely, Hormuz stays shut

    Other countries
    20:15

    Trump claims Israel never 'talked' him into launching war on Iran

    Other countries
    19:57
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economic Council convenes meeting on agricultural development

    Economy
    19:45

    Pakistan's Sharif, EU's Costa discuss regional stability

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Delegation of Turkish National Defense University visits Azerbaijan

    Military
    19:16

    Hezbollah MP says group will break Israel's 'yellow line,' won't disarm

    Other countries
    19:04

    Hungary's cabinet takes shape after Tisza election win

    Other countries
    18:51

    Azerbaijan's persimmon exports fall in Jan-Mar

    Business
    All News Feed