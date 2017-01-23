Number of Armenians killed in Syria reaches 33

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Jan Koracyan fighting within Assad's army in Syria was killed in Aleppo village.

Report inform citing the Armenian media, he was buried on January 23. According to information, the number of Armenian militants died in clashes in Syria reached 33.

Notably, as a rule, Armenians in Syria are fighting as part of militants from Russia and Iran defending Bashar al-Assad.

However, prior to Russia's joining the armed conflict in Syria, Armenians in Syria stated that they fought against the Assad together with Kurdish militants.