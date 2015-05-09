North Korea tests new submarine missile

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/ Democratic People's Republic of North Korea tested a new ballistic missile submarine. Report informs that the North Korea's state news agency reported it. According to the report, DPRK's leader Kim Jong-Un observed the testing of missiles fired from submarines.

He said that North Korea has the world-class strategic weapon: "By means of it, we can destroy any underwater target of the enemy that intends to disrupt the sovereignty of this country".