    North Korea's foreign minister to visit Russia and Belarus, KCNA says

    North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui will visit Russia and Belarus, state media KCNA said on Sunday, Report informs via Reuters.

    Her trip follows the invitation of the foreign ministries of Russia and Belarus, KCNA said.

    Şimali Koreyanın XİN rəhbəri Rusiya və Belarusa səfər edəcək
    Глава МИД КНДР посетит с визитом РФ и Беларусь

