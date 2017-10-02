 Top
    Nobel Prize winners in medicine and physiology named

    Nobel Peace Prize winner will be announced on October 6

    Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ This year, Jeffrey Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael Young were awarded Nobel Prize in medicine and physiology.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, all three of them were born in the US and work at local universities.

    The scientists were awarded the prize for their discoveries of molecular mechanisms controlling the circadian rhythm.

    Notably, winners in physics will be announced on October 3 and in chemistry on October 4. Nobel Peace Prize winner will be identified on October 6, while prizer in economy on October 9. 

