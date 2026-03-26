Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Bangladeshi counterpart on Independence Day

    Foreign policy
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 12:16
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Bangladeshi counterpart on Independence Day

    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, on the occasion of the country's Independence Day, Report informs.

    "Esteemed Mr. President,

    On the occasion of the National Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, Independence Day, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    There are good traditions of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bangladesh. I am confident that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to develop our bilateral relations and expand our cooperation.

    On this auspicious day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your work, and the friendly people of Bangladesh peace and prosperity," the letter reads.

    Ilham Aliyev Mohammed Shahabuddin Independence Day Congratulatory letter People's Republic of Bangladesh
    İlham Əliyev banqladeşli həmkarını milli bayram münasibətilə təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил президента Бангладеш с национальным праздником

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