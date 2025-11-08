New York skyscrapers illuminated in colors of Azerbaijan's flag

In honor of Victory Day on November 8 and National Flag Day on November 9, the flag of Azerbaijan was projected onto the World Trade Center and the tallest building in Times Square in New York City.

According to Report's local bureau, the event was organized by the Federation of Azerbaijani Youth of America with the support of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations.

The light show began at 5:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. Baku time) and lasted for eight hours, repeating every five minutes. The projection of the Azerbaijani flag illuminated the skyscrapers, creating a spectacular view visible from various parts of the city.

Residents and visitors of New York watched with great interest and admiration as the Azerbaijani flag shone brightly across the city"s skyline.