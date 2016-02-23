Netherlands train crash: at least 2 dead

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two people dead after a Dutch passenger train derailed after hitting a maintenance crane between Dalfsen on Tuesday, Report informs referring to the BBC.

The Mayor of Dalfsen corrected his earlier report to Dutch radio that two had died, saying one person has died and 10 others are wounded.

He told Dutch media 15 people had been on board at the time of the crash.

Photos of the crash, in Dalfsen, 75 miles east of Amsterdam, show several passenger cars on their side, half on the track and half in a field.