 Top
    Close photo mode

    Netherlands holds a referendum on the EU-Ukraine agreement

    The final results of the referendum will be announced on April 12

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Netherlands passes a vote on a consultative referendum, which participants must answer the question whether they approve the ratification of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine. Report informs, the vote will be declared valid with a turnout of at least 30%. The final results of the referendum will be announced on April 12.

    Plebiscite results will be of a recommendatory nature, as only the European Council is authorized to terminate the agreement.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi