Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from Gaza
- 12 October, 2025
- 16:06
Israel is prepared to immediately receive all hostages set to be released by militants in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated.
According to Report, the Israeli leader made the announcement during a conversation with Gal Hirsch, the national coordinator for prisoners and missing persons.
"Israel is ready for the immediate reception of all hostages," Netanyahu said, as quoted in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.
