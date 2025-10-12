Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from Gaza

    Other countries
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 16:06
    Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from Gaza

    Israel is prepared to immediately receive all hostages set to be released by militants in Gaza, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated.

    According to Report, the Israeli leader made the announcement during a conversation with Gal Hirsch, the national coordinator for prisoners and missing persons.

    "Israel is ready for the immediate reception of all hostages," Netanyahu said, as quoted in a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

    Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas hostages
    Netanyahu: İsrail Qəzzadan olan bütün girovları dərhal qəbul etməyə hazırdır
    Нетаньяху: Израиль готов незамедлительно принять всех заложников из Газы

    Latest News

    17:13

    67th General Assembly of International Association of Judges underway in Baku

    Domestic policy
    17:06

    Death toll from Mexico floods rises to 48

    Other countries
    16:48

    Zelenskyy, Macron discuss additional arms supplies

    Other countries
    16:37

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Spain on National Day

    Foreign policy
    16:06

    Netanyahu: Israel ready to immediately receive all hostages from Gaza

    Other countries
    15:47

    Ankara and Damascus mull security issues

    Region
    15:32

    2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:22

    23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militants

    Other countries
    15:11

    Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visit

    Other countries
    All News Feed