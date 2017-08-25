NATO Secretary General involved in Warsaw car accident

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been involved in a car accident in Warsaw.

Report informs citing the TASS, police of the Polish capital stated on Thursday.

The motorcade of the Bureau of the Government Security was involved in the traffic accident. According to unofficial information, Stoltenberg was moving in one of the cars across Warsaw. No details of the accident have been reported.

It is known that 4 people, including 2 police officers, have been injured.