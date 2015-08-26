 Top
    NATO's two soldiers killed in Afghanistan

    NATO fulfills a new military assignment under the name of Resolute Support in Afghanistan

    Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ Two NATO soldiers were killed in southern Afghanistan, Report informs referring to France Presse.

    According to the report, two individuals wearing Afghan military uniforms opened fire on their vehicle.

    Since January 1,  NATO  fulfills a new military assignment under the name of "Resolute Support" in Afghanistan.

    The combat operations will not be included into this event. The exercise is carried out to train Afghan security forces.

