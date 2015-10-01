​NATO Commander: Russian air defense systems in Syria are threat to NATO

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Russian air defense systems in Syria are not intended to fight against ISIS and are a threat to NATO.

Report informs citing RBC, it was declared by the supreme commander of NATO forces in Europe, General Philip Breedlove.

According to him, the deployment of Russian missile systems in Syria "ground - air" SA-15 and SA-22 and Su-30 is a potential threat to NATO forces. On the Syrian airfields we see more advanced air defense systems, which are not intended for the fight against ISIS. "I have not seen ISIS planes that require SA-15 and SA-22", said Breedlove.