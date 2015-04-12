NATO Again Accuses Russia of Supporting Militias in Eastern Ukraine

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Despite the ceasefire, Moscow allegedly continues to supply troops and arms to local militias based in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine, according to the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

With the ceasefire agreement currently in force, Russia continues to deliver troops and arms to the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine to support local militias, the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung quoted NATO sources as saying earlier this week.

"We continue to see Russia support local militias by sending arms, servicemen and military instructors [to the Donbass region]. Russia moves troops and military hardware equipment across the open border with Ukraine, "- the newspaper reported.

It alleged that the militias have now more Russian arms than they had before the conclusion of the second Minsk agreement.

Report informs referring the information given by the SputnikNews,the newspaper claimed that the militias now get Russian-made armored personnel carriers, artillery, air defense systems, as well as the modernized versions of the T-80 and T-90 tanks.

NATO officials have repeatedly reported the presence of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine; Moscow denies the allegations.