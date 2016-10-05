 Top
    Myanmar lifts state of emergency after 66 years

    This regime declared after British decolonization in 1950

    Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ State of emergency was lifted in Myanmar after 66 years.

    Report informs citing foreign media, the country's president Htin Kyaw signed a decree.

    Notably, a state of emergency was declared in Myanmar (then-called Burma) after British decolonization in 1950. Under this regime, people were executed for high treason as well as those, who were spreading false demoralizing information, sentenced to long terms of imprisonment.

    Htin Kyaw, a member of the National League for Democracy, who won parliamentary elections in 2015, is a president of the country since March 30, 2016. 

