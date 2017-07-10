Muslims of Europe organized march against terrorism

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ Imams of various European countries organized the March of Muslims Against Terrorism.

Report informs citing the Euronews, initiator is the Franco-Tunisian Imam Hasen Shalgumi, a well-known critic of Islamic fundamentalism, advocating a dialogue of religions and cultures.The purpose of the march is to convey to Europeans the idea that terrorists have nothing to do with real Islam.

The bus with the imams participating in the "march" across Europe has already arrived in Berlin, where they visited the place where on December 19 of the last year the Tunisian native Anis Amri killed 12 people. After Berlin, a march in which Christians, Jews and atheists also take part, will travel to other cities where there were terrorist attacks, including Brussels, Paris, Nice and London.

The march will last until July 14.