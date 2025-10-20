Mongolian president vetoes PM exit
- 20 October, 2025
- 14:50
Mongolia was thrown into a political crisis on Monday after President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa vetoed a parliamentary vote to dismiss the prime minister by appealing to constitutional principles and legal procedures, Report informs via Bloomberg.
The Office of the President called the legislature's vote on Friday unconstitutional, saying in a statement that it ran counter to a committee decision within parliament not to dismiss Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav.
