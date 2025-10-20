Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League

    Mongolian president vetoes PM exit

    Other countries
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 14:50
    Mongolian president vetoes PM exit

    Mongolia was thrown into a political crisis on Monday after President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa vetoed a parliamentary vote to dismiss the prime minister by appealing to constitutional principles and legal procedures, Report informs via Bloomberg.

    The Office of the President called the legislature's vote on Friday unconstitutional, saying in a statement that it ran counter to a committee decision within parliament not to dismiss Prime Minister Zandanshatar Gombojav.

    Mongolia Khurelsukh Ukhnaa Zandanshatar Gombojav
    Monqolustan Prezidenti Baş nazirin istefasına veto qoyub
    Президент Монголии наложил вето на отставку премьера

    Latest News

    16:12

    Azerbaijani badminton player wins bronze at int'l tournament

    Individual sports
    16:11

    Azerbaijani branch of UK shipping company closing

    Business
    16:10

    Hamas delegation meets with Gaza truce mediators in Cairo

    Other countries
    16:06

    US Vice President Vance to travel to Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:58

    Preparations for Russia–US summit to begin soon

    Other countries
    15:53

    AZPROMO, Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange sign memorandum

    Business
    15:50

    Yaroslav Kovalchuk: Azerbaijani companies to be able to directly participate in trading on Belarusian exchange - INTERVIEW

    Business
    15:39

    FIFA's Croatian referee appointed to Azerbaijani national team's match for first time

    Football
    15:35

    Georgia, Israel ink Memorandum of Cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed