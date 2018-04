Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union and the United States will continue to work together, as Europe's ties with the United States deeper than any change in the policy.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the Head of EU diplomacy Federica Mogherini said on Wednesday.

"EU and US relations are deeper than any change in the policy. We will continue to work together, rediscovering the strength of Europe”, F. Mogerini wrote on Twitter.