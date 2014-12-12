Milan Protesters Clash With Police During Rally Against Easing Labor Rules

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Demonstrators clashed with police in Milan, Italy during protests about a new Italian labor law that makes it easier for companies to fire employees, TodayOnline reported Friday.

According to the media outlet, police arrested several protesters.

The new Jobs Act is to bypass Article 18 of Italy's Employment Law, which protects staff employed in large and medium sized companies from being fired. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi introduced the reform in the hopes that it would eliminate employers' reluctance to hire new workers. The Jobs Act is aimed at reducing Italy's ongoing unemployment issues, with over 13 percent adults and over 43 percent youths being out of work, according to Bloomberg.

The strike was called by Italy's leading trade unions, the Italian General Confederation of Labor (CGIL) and the Italian Labor Union (UIL) which between them have 8 million members, informs Report citing Sputnik News.

The majority of public transport in Italy will be closed between 9:00 am (8:00 am GMT) and 5:00 pm on Friday as part of the strike. Local media noted that it was likely that large cities would descend into chaos as a result.

Renzi stated on local radio in November that he was not bothered by "those who were stuck in the past", and that the reforms would go ahead regardless of whether people strike or not.