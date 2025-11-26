Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Other countries
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 15:36
    Merz: Germany to increase aid to Ukraine to €11.5B euros in 2026

    Germany plans to allocate 11.5 billion euros for supporting Ukraine in 2026, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated during discussions on next year's state budget in Berlin, Report informs via The Guardian.

    According to him, maintaining peace in Europe is one of the main priorities of the German government. He emphasized the importance of stopping the war in Ukraine and ensuring that this does not happen on terms equivalent to capitulation.

    Merz also noted the importance of unity between European countries and the US, saying that without the agreement of Ukraine and Europe, there would be no basis for true and lasting peace in this country.

    According to him, Berlin will support Ukraine for as long as possible, and is also considering the possibility of using Russia's frozen assets to aid Kyiv.

    In 2025, Germany plans to provide financial assistance to Ukraine amounting to approximately 9 billion euros.

    Merts: Almaniya gələn il Ukraynaya yardımı 11,5 milyard avroyadək artıracaq
    Мерц: Германия увеличит в 2026 году помощь Украине до 11,5 млрд евро

