Media: Trump to arrive in NATO summit in Brussels with delegation of 1,000 people

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ The first visit of US President Donald Trump to Brussels for the NATO summit on May 25 will be a two-day event, his delegation will include about a thousand people, Report informs citing the TASS.

"The US president will arrive in the Belgian capital on the evening of May 24 and immediately go to the hotel.

On May 25, US President will visit King Philip at the Palace and meet with Prime Minister Charles Michel, after which he has scheduled bilateral and multilateral meetings within the framework of the NATO summit. In the evening of May 25, his plane departs for Sicily (where the G-7 summit will take place). The American delegation will include about 1,000 people",newspaper La Dernière Heure reported.

Trump also has meetings with the chairman of the European Council Donald Tusk and the head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.