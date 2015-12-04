Media: Special forces lost track of main suspect in bombings in Paris

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ European intelligence services have lost track of the main suspect in the bombings in Paris Salah Abdeslama announced an international arrest warrant. On Thursday December 3 CNN reported citing a senior source in the power structures. Report informs citing the CNN

The source said the European intelligence services have no suggestions as to where Abdeslam. He noted that at the time of the terrorist attacks in Paris has shown cowardice suicide and failed to blow himself. “He was damn scared when asked his friends in Brussels to come and pick him up that night in Paris” – said the TV channel.

According to the source then the ISIS can not take Abdeslama back into their ranks even if he gets to Syria.

In addition as noted by official intelligence suggest that the next target of the terrorists could be the UK where the aircraft began to put air strikes on targets IS in Syria.