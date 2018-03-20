Media: Police detain French ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy

Baku.20 March. REPORT.AZ/ Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy is taken into custody for testimony incase of violations in financing of political campaigns, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

The source reports that at the moment N. Sarkozy is in the premises of judicial police in Nanterre.

The ex-president is questioned about the possible illegal use of funds from Libya, which would have been used to finance the presidential campaign in 2007.

Nicolas Sarkozy served as French President from 2007 to 2012.