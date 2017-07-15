 Top
    Media: Hurghada knife attacker acted on Daesh orders

    The attacker is the 28-year-old Abdel Rahman Shaaban

    Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The man who stabbed two German citizens in the Egyptian resort city of Hurghada acted on the orders of the Daesh terror group.

    Report informs, the German Bild reported on Saturday.

    On Friday, the man, wielding a knife, attacked the guests of a Hurghada hotel at the beach and killed two women from Germany, according to Egypt's Red Sea Governorate head. Four others tourists were injured.

    The assailant was a member of the Daesh and was in contact with other terrorists.

    The attacker was detained, this is the 28-year-old Abdel Rahman Shaaban.

