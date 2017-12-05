Media: Houthis set conditions for giving body of Yemen's ex-president

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ Members of Ansar Allah movement (Houthis) of Yemen movement set conditions to return the body of the former president of Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh to relatives, Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti.

Saudi portal Habar Adjil informs, Houthis agree to return the body of the former president only after obtaining the approval not to announce the funeral date of Saleh and hold his funeral in close-knit family circles without holding ‘popular’ burial.

Ongoing clashes between rebels, Houthis from Ansar Allah movement and supporters of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa have been held since November 29.