Media: Elysée Palace fears of a coup d'état in France

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ There is growing concern in the Elysée Palace and the French government that demonstrators may take up arms and attempt a coup d'état.

Report informs citing the Interfax that this is reported by the French TV channel BFM TV.

The fears of the French authorities are connected, in particular, with the protest action of the “yellow vests” planned on December 8, which promised to head to the Elysée Palace.

The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron do not hide their concern that demonstrators may resort to force and try to carry out the coup.

“These are coupists. We see an attempt of a coup,” the newspaper Figaro quotes the words of an unnamed representative of the Elysée Palace.