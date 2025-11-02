Maldives becomes only country with generational smoking ban

The Maldives began implementing a smoking ban on anyone born after January 2007, becoming the only country with a generational prohibition on tobacco, according to its health ministry, Report informs referring to The Guardian.

The move, which was initiated by the president, Mohamed Muizzu, earlier this year and came into effect on November 1, will "protect public health and promote a tobacco-free generation", the ministry said.

"Under the new provision, individuals born on or after January 1, 2007 are prohibited from purchasing, using, or being sold tobacco products within the Maldives," it added.

"The ban applies to all forms of tobacco, and retailers are required to verify age prior to sale."

The measure also applies to visitors to the nation of 1,191 tiny coral islets scattered some 800km (500 miles) across the equator and known for its luxury tourism.

The ministry said it also maintains a comprehensive ban on the import, sale, distribution, possession and use of electronic cigarettes and vaping products, applicable to all individuals regardless of age.

Selling tobacco products to an underage person carries a penalty of 50,000 rufiyaa ($3,200), while using vape devices carries a fine of 5,000 rufiyaa ($320).

A similar generational ban proposed in the UK is still going through the legislative process, while New Zealand – the first country to enact such a law against smoking – repealed it in November 2023, less than a year after it was introduced.