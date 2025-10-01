Macron urges tougher EU stance on Russia and stronger European defense

The European Union must adopt a tougher position toward Russia and strengthen its own defense capabilities, French President Emmanuel Macron said during a press briefing in Copenhagen, according to Report.

Macron stated that any violation of European airspace must be met with a response, stressing that defending such rights is essential in the current security environment. He highlighted two main priorities for the EU - continued support for Ukraine and building a robust European defense structure.

He noted that decisions have already been made to create new financial mechanisms that will allow the EU to allocate exceptional loans for defense programs with a European focus. Macron called this a major shift in thinking that now serves as a security guarantee for Europeans both during the war and in the post-war period.

The French president underlined the need for the EU to act swiftly to develop its own technological and military capabilities. This includes strengthening early warning systems, increasing anti-drone measures, advancing European ballistic technologies, and maintaining nuclear deterrence as a key element of the overall security architecture.

Macron also drew attention to the growing issue of the so-called shadow fleet - an estimated 600 to 1,000 vessels transporting Russian oil and petroleum products in violation of sanctions. He warned that this network brings Russia tens of billions of euros in revenue, helping fund up to 40 percent of its military budget. He identified tackling the shadow fleet as a core objective of the upcoming 19th EU sanctions package.