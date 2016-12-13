 Top
    Lufthansa flight diverted to New York after bomb threat

    Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ A Lufthansa flight from Texas to Germany was diverted after a threat was phoned in, Report informs citing the ABC.

    "The flight LH441 from Houston, Texas to Frankfurt was diverted to JFK as a matter of precaution and in coordination with the relevant authorities and the pilot," Lufthansa said in a statement. 

    The flight landed safely in New York City at 8.34 pm EST. 

    The passengers disembarked the aircraft and were shuttled to the terminal. The aircraft being searched.

