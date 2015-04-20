​Life-saving drugs to end in Yemen hospitals

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Life-saving drugs end in hospitals in the second largest city of Yemen - Aden. Report informs citing BBC, according to doctors, patients die because they cannot get the normal treatment. Medical teams cannot cope with the number of patients who urgently need antibiotics and casts.

Previously, Saudi Arabia, who heads the coalition against Huthi rebels, has promised to provide humanitarian aid to Yemen after UN statement that 300 million USD is required for these purposes.